Centaur (CNTR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $440,907.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $923,820.13 and approximately $440,907.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 105.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00318793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00127517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00529231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00284640 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050432 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur.

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

