Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce sales of $49.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.10 million and the highest is $50.81 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $117.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.54 million to $121.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.98 million, with estimates ranging from $79.21 million to $80.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNTG shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kempen & Co began coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.30. 3,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $224.43 million and a PE ratio of -7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. Centogene has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Centogene by 534.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 315,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centogene by 135.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 242,941 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Centogene during the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Centogene by 44.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

