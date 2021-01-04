Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $38.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CENTA shares. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.50 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 931,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 160,223 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,563,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.