CertiK (CTK) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $23.58 million and $5.70 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00536786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00281876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050460 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,713,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,258,484 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik.

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

