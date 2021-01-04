CertiK Hits Market Cap of $23.63 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One CertiK token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002876 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $23.63 million and $5.68 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 117.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00324680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00125846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00515382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00271373 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00049816 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,720,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,259,228 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik.

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.