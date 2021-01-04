ChainX (PCX) Price Reaches $4.49 on Major Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $4.49 or 0.00014332 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $34.68 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 65.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00127937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00272442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00527436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00281550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00051303 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

