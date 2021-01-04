Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,000 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 57,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVA. BidaskClub raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

