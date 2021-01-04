Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,338,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,633 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $1.00 on Monday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

