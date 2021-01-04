Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genasys were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 73,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 21,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Genasys news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $714,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,616 shares of company stock worth $1,775,622. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. Genasys Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $218.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 27.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

