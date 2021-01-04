Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $756,000 Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VPG shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

VPG opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $427.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.