Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACRE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

