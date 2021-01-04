Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 233.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. 57.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOSL opened at $23.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.51 million, a PE ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 2.57. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $190,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,434 shares in the company, valued at $749,386.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $87,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,106 shares of company stock worth $1,371,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

