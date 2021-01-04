Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,194 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $22.59 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.60.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

