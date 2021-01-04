Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,160 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 699.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

SFE stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.40. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Safeguard Scientifics Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

