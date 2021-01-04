Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $689,000 Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,491 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 462,259 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 128,874 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 83,573 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 52,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 0.79. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $69.14.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

