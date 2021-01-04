Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

Shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.76. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 221,169 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

The company has a market cap of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.