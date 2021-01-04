CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHFS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of CHFS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. 104,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,827. CHF Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.25). CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CHF Solutions by 50.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

