Chrono.tech 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $225,082.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 33.4% against the dollar. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00007701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $299,214.36 and approximately $225,082.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.99 or 0.00344448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00034613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00023346 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.