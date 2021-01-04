Chubb (NYSE:CB) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $152.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Chubb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.42.

CB opened at $153.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.66 and a 200-day moving average of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

