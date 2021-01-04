Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.43.

Shares of MCD opened at $214.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.10. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Eastern Bank lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 64,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

