Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CZWI. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,752. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,961 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

