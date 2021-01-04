Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.22

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.22 and last traded at C$8.22, with a volume of 2245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.21.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) from C$5.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.65. The firm has a market cap of C$533.56 million and a P/E ratio of 86.42.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

