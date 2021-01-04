Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.46

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 31538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.318 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,270.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

