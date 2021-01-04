Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $16.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.68 billion to $16.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

In other news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,284 shares of company stock worth $1,601,462 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $81.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

