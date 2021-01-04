Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

SGO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.30 ($41.53).

SGO stock opened at €37.50 ($44.12) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €38.92 and a 200-day moving average of €35.22. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

