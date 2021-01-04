Comparing Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) & SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -80.32% -80.56% -47.91% SVMK -24.73% -27.64% -10.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of SVMK shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of SVMK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oblong and SVMK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $12.83 million 3.10 -$7.76 million N/A N/A SVMK $307.42 million 11.82 -$73.86 million ($0.56) -45.63

Oblong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SVMK.

Volatility and Risk

Oblong has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVMK has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oblong and SVMK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A SVMK 0 1 5 0 2.83

SVMK has a consensus price target of $27.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.33%. Given SVMK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SVMK is more favorable than Oblong.

Summary

SVMK beats Oblong on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations. The company offers managed videoconferencing, hybrid videoconferencing, video meeting suites, and webcasting services, as well as JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service. It also provides remote service management services, including Resolve – Total Support, a management and support service; Helpdesk, which provides level 1 support; and Proactive Monitoring, a remote and automated monitoring service. In addition, the company offers Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic; Cloud Connect: Converge, which provides customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customers to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories. Its offers SurveyMonkey CX, a customer experience (CX) and feedback solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee engagement solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. The company also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. In addition, it offers GetFeedback, a CX solution designed for the salesforce ecosystem; and Usabilla, which provides voice of customer technology. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. SVMK Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

