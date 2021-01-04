Comparing Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Premier Power Renewable Energy alerts:

This table compares Premier Power Renewable Energy and Alliant Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.53 $567.40 million $2.31 22.31

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Power Renewable Energy and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A Alliant Energy 19.33% 12.01% 3.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Premier Power Renewable Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Premier Power Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Premier Power Renewable Energy and Alliant Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Power Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliant Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25

Alliant Energy has a consensus price target of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Premier Power Renewable Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Power Renewable Energy Company Profile

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services. In addition, the company distributes solar energy system components comprising racking, wiring, inverters, solar modules, and other related components to smaller solar developers and integrators. Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.