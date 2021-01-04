Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Compugen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.56.

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $828.57 million, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 2.58. Compugen has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Compugen’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter valued at $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 15.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.