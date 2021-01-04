Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.76. 1,024,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,246,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $873.04 million, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter worth about $434,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Compugen by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

