Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $220.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $220.00 and last traded at $218.08, with a volume of 3654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 63.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $416,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

