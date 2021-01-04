Constellation (DAG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $332,783.00

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $332,783.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00319423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00032040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00023199 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

