Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

CLR stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $36.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 108.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

