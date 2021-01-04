CONTRACOIN Achieves Market Cap of $7.76 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $45,622.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

