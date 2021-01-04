Contrasting COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) & Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) and COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COSCO SHIPPING has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and COSCO SHIPPING, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 COSCO SHIPPING 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and COSCO SHIPPING’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Heavy Industries $15.08 billion 0.25 $171.49 million $0.43 20.87 COSCO SHIPPING $21.78 billion 0.58 $968.06 million $0.08 77.13

COSCO SHIPPING has higher revenue and earnings than Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COSCO SHIPPING, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and COSCO SHIPPING’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Heavy Industries -0.34% -0.83% -0.19% COSCO SHIPPING N/A N/A N/A

Summary

COSCO SHIPPING beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes. The company also offers gas turbine cogeneration systems, gas and diesel engines for power generation, steam turbines, aerodynamic machinery, boiler plants, combined cycle power plants, industrial plants LNG tanks, municipal waste incineration plants, material handling systems, tunnel boring machines, crushing machines, marine gas turbines/reduction gear, marine reciprocating engines, and marine propulsion systems; and LPG and LNG carriers, bulk carriers, jetfoils, and submarines. In addition, it provides electric train cars, electric and diesel locomotives, passenger coaches, and bogies; motorcycles, off-road utility vehicles, personal watercraft, and general-purpose gasoline engines; and hydraulic components for construction and agricultural machinery, hydraulic components and systems for industrial machinery, hydraulic steering gears for marine products, hydraulic deck machinery for marine products, industrial robots, and medical and pharmaceutical robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, shipping lines, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services, as well as operates shipping and liner agencies. The company also provides technology services and solutions; and designs and manufactures computer software. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 507 container vessels with a total shipping capacity of 2,967,932 TEU. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

