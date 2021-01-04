Contrasting Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) & uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Remark alerts:

9.6% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Remark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Remark and uCloudlink Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $5.02 million 37.66 -$25.61 million ($0.52) -3.65 uCloudlink Group $158.38 million 1.87 $5.21 million N/A N/A

uCloudlink Group has higher revenue and earnings than Remark.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Remark and uCloudlink Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Remark currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 123.68%. Given Remark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Remark is more favorable than uCloudlink Group.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and uCloudlink Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark -299.36% N/A -110.49% uCloudlink Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Remark beats uCloudlink Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc., technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries. It also owns and operates Sharecare, a web-based platform that facilitates search for health and wellness information; and Bikini.com, an e-commerce website, which sells swimwear and accessories. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman brand in China, Malaysia, and Singapore, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. It also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solutions for smartphones and other smart hardware terminals, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, and provide integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, company, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.