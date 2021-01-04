Contrasting Welltower (NYSE:WELL) & American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Welltower has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Welltower and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 1 15 5 0 2.19 American Tower 0 3 10 0 2.77

Welltower presently has a consensus target price of $59.55, indicating a potential downside of 7.84%. American Tower has a consensus target price of $273.82, indicating a potential upside of 21.99%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Tower is more favorable than Welltower.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Welltower and American Tower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $5.12 billion 5.27 $1.23 billion $4.16 15.53 American Tower $7.58 billion 13.15 $1.89 billion $7.73 29.04

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Welltower. Welltower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 26.20% 8.64% 4.39% American Tower 24.08% 42.42% 4.53%

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $4.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Welltower pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Welltower has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Tower has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Welltower is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Tower beats Welltower on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

