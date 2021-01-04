CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.93. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 372,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 296,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

