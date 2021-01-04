COTI (COTI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.32 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $27.61 million and $11.32 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COTI has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00029852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00270922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00527950 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00280209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051486 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

