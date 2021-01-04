Counos Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $654,642.00 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $22.05 million and approximately $654,642.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00004759 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Counos Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog.

Counos Coin Coin Trading

Counos Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

