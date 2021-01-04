COVA Tops 1-Day Volume of $123,255.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One COVA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a total market cap of $384,686.45 and $123,255.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COVA has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00124641 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00235433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00527164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00276745 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049878 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.