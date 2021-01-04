Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 175,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Covanta were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 157.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 768,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 470,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Covanta by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covanta by 160.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CVA opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

