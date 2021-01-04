Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Several other research firms have also commented on BAP. Santander upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

BAP traded down $6.42 on Monday, hitting $157.60. The company had a trading volume of 309,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.65. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $220.25.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $929.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 30.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

