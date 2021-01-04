Critical Analysis: Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) and The Rowe Companies (OTCMKTS:ROWC)

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) and The Rowe Companies (OTCMKTS:ROWC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Leggett & Platt and The Rowe Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leggett & Platt 5.45% 21.93% 5.83% The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Leggett & Platt has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Rowe Companies has a beta of -29.67, meaning that its share price is 3,067% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Leggett & Platt and The Rowe Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leggett & Platt 0 3 1 1 2.60 The Rowe Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus target price of $39.40, indicating a potential downside of 11.06%. Given Leggett & Platt’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Leggett & Platt is more favorable than The Rowe Companies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leggett & Platt and The Rowe Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leggett & Platt $4.75 billion 1.24 $333.80 million $2.57 17.24 The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leggett & Platt has higher revenue and earnings than The Rowe Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Leggett & Platt shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Leggett & Platt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of The Rowe Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leggett & Platt beats The Rowe Companies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components. It also provides drawn wires and steel rods to packaging and baling companies, mechanical spring manufacturers, and wire distributors, as well as bedding and furniture components, and automotive seat support and lumbar systems. In addition, the company offers bases, columns, back rests, control devices, and casters and frames; private-label finished furniture; beds and bed frames; adjustable beds; and steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions to upholstered and office furniture manufacturers; department stores and big box retailers; e-commerce retailers; and mattress and furniture retailers. Further, it provides mechanical and pneumatic lumbar support and massage systems, seat suspension systems, motors and actuators, and cables; titanium, nickel, and stainless steel tubing, formed tube, and tube assemblies; and engineered hydraulic cylinders to automobile and aerospace OEMs, mobile equipment OEMs, and aerospace suppliers. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated was founded in 1883 and is based in Carthage, Missouri.

About The Rowe Companies

The Rowe Companies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries manufactures and markets home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Home Furnishings and Retail Home Furnishings. The Wholesale Home Furnishings segment designs and manufactures upholstered furniture, including sofas, loveseats, benches, ottomans and chairs, occasional chairs, and sleep sofas covered with fabric, as well as finished leather accent pieces, such as chairs, benches, and ottomans. The Retail Home Furnishings segment offers upholstered furniture, leather furniture, case goods, dining sets, rugs, and home accessories through company-owned stores, catalog, and Internet. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was formerly known as Rowe Furniture Corporation and changed its name to The Rowe Companies, Inc. in March 1999. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in McLean, Virginia. On September 18, 2006, The Rowe Companies, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation October 25, 2007.

