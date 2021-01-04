Critical Comparison: American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Progenity alerts:

20.8% of Progenity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progenity and American Shared Hospital Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity N/A N/A N/A American Shared Hospital Services -3.52% -2.03% -1.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progenity and American Shared Hospital Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.61 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

American Shared Hospital Services has higher revenue and earnings than Progenity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Progenity and American Shared Hospital Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 0 0 5 0 3.00 American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progenity currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.21%. Given Progenity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Summary

Progenity beats American Shared Hospital Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.