Critical Comparison: IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD)

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IZEA Worldwide and Mobiquity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

IZEA Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential downside of 72.53%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -64.77% -39.78% -25.27% Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Mobiquity Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.96 million 4.65 -$7.29 million ($0.29) -6.28 Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 2.77 -$43.75 million N/A N/A

IZEA Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide beats Mobiquity Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution. It primarily sells influencer marketing and content campaigns through sales team and platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.