Critical Comparison: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) & AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MeiraGTx and AVROBIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $13.29 million 43.76 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -9.18 AVROBIO N/A N/A -$72.96 million ($2.66) -5.24

MeiraGTx has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVROBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -283.20% -29.14% -17.49% AVROBIO N/A -51.33% -47.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of AVROBIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MeiraGTx and AVROBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00 AVROBIO 0 2 5 0 2.71

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.97%. AVROBIO has a consensus target price of $32.17, suggesting a potential upside of 130.75%. Given AVROBIO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Volatility and Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVROBIO has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats AVROBIO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company has a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics to evaluate targeted antibody-drug conjugate as a conditioning regimen for lentiviral gene therapies. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

