Critical Review: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) & Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morningstar and Manning & Napier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.18 billion 8.41 $152.00 million N/A N/A Manning & Napier $136.00 million 0.76 $1.43 million $0.17 36.88

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier.

Risk & Volatility

Morningstar has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manning & Napier has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Manning & Napier shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of Morningstar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Manning & Napier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Morningstar and Manning & Napier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Manning & Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and Manning & Napier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 13.11% 18.79% 8.59% Manning & Napier 3.60% 11.30% 6.79%

Summary

Morningstar beats Manning & Napier on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. The company offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including equity fundamentals, managed investments, and real-time pricing and market data; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service consisting of model portfolio that offers services for independent financial advisors, as well as offers asset allocation services for asset managers, broker-dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a web-based research and proposal generation platform; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors. It also provides Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides new issue and surveillance ratings for structured finance securities; operational risk assessment services, deal monitoring, and corporate credit estimation; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products; Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, allocation funds, and custom models; and PitchBook Platform, research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals. In addition, the company's PitchBook offers a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions. Morningstar, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

