Critical Survey: Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) versus Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Valeritas and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas N/A N/A N/A Surmodics 7.39% 7.49% 5.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Valeritas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Surmodics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Valeritas and Surmodics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A Surmodics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Surmodics has a consensus price target of $66.67, suggesting a potential upside of 53.19%. Given Surmodics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Valeritas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valeritas and Surmodics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas $26.40 million 0.01 -$45.93 million N/A N/A Surmodics $100.08 million 5.95 $7.59 million $0.72 60.44

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas.

Risk & Volatility

Valeritas has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surmodics beats Valeritas on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as design, development, and manufacturing of interventional medical devices, primarily balloons and catheters, including drug-coated balloons for peripheral arterial disease treatment and other applications. The Vitro Diagnostics segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay, as well as molecular test and biomedical research applications. This segment offers protein stabilization reagents, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

