Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.17

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.17 and last traded at $44.88, with a volume of 655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COIHY. Barclays cut shares of Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.83.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.