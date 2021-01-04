CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 5.3%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $195.99 and last traded at $200.49. 5,878,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 5,646,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.68 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $786,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,431 shares of company stock worth $149,044,942. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 89.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $252,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

